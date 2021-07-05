Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,520,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 13,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,706 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 455.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.25. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

