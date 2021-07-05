ATN (ATN) Price Down 2% This Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. ATN has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $5,769.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ATN has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.59 or 0.00893785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.18 or 0.08175194 BTC.

About ATN

ATN (ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

