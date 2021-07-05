Atlas Protocol Market Cap Reaches $3.57 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $182,994.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

