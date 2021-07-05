Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Short Interest Down 15.1% in June

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Athene by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Athene by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,319,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATH opened at $70.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

