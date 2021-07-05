Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) is Teton Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Astec Industries comprises 2.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASTE stock opened at $61.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several research firms have commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

