Assetmark Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

