Assetmark Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.