Assetmark Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $893.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $861.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $894.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

