Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,615,000 after buying an additional 131,601 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 74,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 50,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of SDG stock opened at $99.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $100.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.