Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 50.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in American Electric Power by 24.2% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,822,000 after purchasing an additional 387,810 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.20 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

