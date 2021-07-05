ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €610.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €610.00 ($717.65) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €573.27 ($674.44).

