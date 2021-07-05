Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $337.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Shares of ASHTY traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $308.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

