ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ASGN in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $94.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.14. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at $274,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 22.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at $543,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

