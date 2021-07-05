Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in June

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

