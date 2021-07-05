Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AIAPF stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94. Ascential has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

