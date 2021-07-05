Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 604,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACND traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Ascendant Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

