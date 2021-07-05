Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,091,636 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,091,636 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.48% of Diamondback Energy worth $63,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $160,777,000 after acquiring an additional 360,988 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after acquiring an additional 90,696 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $98.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

