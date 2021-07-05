Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $67,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE AZO opened at $1,549.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,551.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,450.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.