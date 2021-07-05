Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 613,890 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 638.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,890 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $90,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12,237.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 532,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 528,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $157.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

