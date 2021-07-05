Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $72.98 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 582,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,976,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $844,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,202 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

