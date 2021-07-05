Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 87,919 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,919 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of MSCI worth $83,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $541.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.21. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $543.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

