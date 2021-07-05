Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 45,929 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.05% of AutoNation worth $78,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $99.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.23. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

