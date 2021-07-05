Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

