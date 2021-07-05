Arqma (ARQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,048.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $453,367.93 and $3,048.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,638.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,214.83 or 0.06584124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.23 or 0.01487057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00406768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00160613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.68 or 0.00623323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.04 or 0.00425211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00338177 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,877,192 coins and its circulating supply is 9,832,648 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

