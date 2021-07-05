Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) vs. Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Critical Contrast

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Arko alerts:

This table compares Arko and Woolworths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69% Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Arko and Woolworths Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.28 $13.19 million $0.14 63.93 Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Woolworths Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arko and Woolworths Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Woolworths Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Arko currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.53%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Woolworths Group.

Summary

Arko beats Woolworths Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores. The New Zealand Food segment is involved in the procurement and resale of food and drinks to customers in New Zealand. This segment operates 182 countdown supermarkets, as well as engages in the wholesale operations. The Endeavour Drinks segment procures and resells drinks to customers in Australia. It operates 1,610 stores under Dan Murphy's and BWSbrands, as well as Cellarmasters and Langtons online platforms. The BIG W segment procures and resells discount general merchandise products to customers in Australia. This segment operates 179 BIG W stores. The Hotels segment offers leisure and hospitality services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and gaming in Australia. It operates 334 hotels, including bars, dining, gaming, accommodation, and venue hire operations. The company was formerly known as Woolworths Limited and changed its name to Woolworths Group Limited in December 2017. Woolworths Group Limited was incorporated in 1924 and is based in Bella Vista, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.