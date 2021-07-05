Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to post sales of $493.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.04 million and the lowest is $428.00 million. Ares Management posted sales of $326.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Ares Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 240,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after buying an additional 953,229 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 31.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 115,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 474,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

