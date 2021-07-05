Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $69.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

ACA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 141,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,019. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

