Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARAV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22. Aravive has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

