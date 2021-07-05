Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Update

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

APLIF stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. Appili Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

