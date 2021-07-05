APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,426 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 53,967 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $159,503,000 after buying an additional 164,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock opened at $70.08 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.