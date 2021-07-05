APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 75,392 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,392 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $631.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.90. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

