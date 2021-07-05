APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 525,037 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525,037 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.22% of CenterPoint Energy worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

