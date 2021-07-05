APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 119,621 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 119,621 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.76% of Noah worth $17,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Noah by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Noah by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $41.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

