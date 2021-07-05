APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,571 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Roku were worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,775 shares of company stock valued at $70,855,001. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU opened at $430.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 558.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.82. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.66 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

