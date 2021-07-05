APG Asset Management N.V. Has $18.95 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 47.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,526 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NIO were worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NIO by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,891 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NIO opened at $50.40 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

