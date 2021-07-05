Apexium Financial LP Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $110.32 and a one year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

