Apexium Financial LP Sells 515 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Apexium Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.97% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRLV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 263.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

XRLV opened at $47.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

