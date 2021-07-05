Apexium Financial LP Has $237,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apexium Financial LP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

