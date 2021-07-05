Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cowen

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price upped by Cowen from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,948,112. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

