Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Boosted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 7.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,343,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $239.59. 926,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,574. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

