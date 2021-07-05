Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,757,000 after acquiring an additional 427,479 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,114,000 after buying an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after buying an additional 369,482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,406,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.59. 926,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,574. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.30. AON has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

