Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Buys C$14,800.00 in Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault acquired 4,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$14,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 759,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,811,245.20.

Daniel Marcel Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$300,300.00.

Antibe Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$3.81. 74,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,391. The firm has a market cap of C$195.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.50. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$7.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATE. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.