Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 852,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

