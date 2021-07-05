Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE BUD traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 852,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
