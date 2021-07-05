Analyzing Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and TPG RE Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $280.17 million 3.25 -$1.67 billion ($1.11) -3.33 TPG RE Finance Trust $284.21 million 3.64 -$136.83 million ($1.39) -9.67

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out -57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Invesco Mortgage Capital and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 2 0 0 0 1.00 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 2 1 1 2.75

Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential downside of 22.30%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.57%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital N/A -27.05% -2.99% TPG RE Finance Trust 45.88% 7.75% 1.92%

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

