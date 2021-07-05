Analyzing First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $173.20 million 1.76 $29.45 million $3.16 9.80 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Risk and Volatility

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Internet Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 19.65% 10.92% 0.83% Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity and improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; and credit and debit cards. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of municipal finance lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company provides its services through its Website, firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

