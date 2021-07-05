Analyzing Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas -2.47% -0.89% -0.38% Duke Realty 34.07% 6.97% 4.03%

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ventas pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Ventas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ventas and Duke Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.80 billion 5.66 $439.15 million $3.32 17.25 Duke Realty $993.20 million 18.05 $299.92 million $1.52 31.45

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Duke Realty. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ventas has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ventas and Duke Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 1 9 6 0 2.31 Duke Realty 0 3 5 0 2.63

Ventas presently has a consensus target price of $55.89, indicating a potential downside of 2.41%. Duke Realty has a consensus target price of $48.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.29%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Ventas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Ventas on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

