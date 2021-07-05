Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $79.50

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.
Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
