Analysts Set Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Price Target at $531.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $531.00.

SARTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $531.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $$467.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.44.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $953.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.95 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 10.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

