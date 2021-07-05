Analysts Set Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Target Price at $110.00

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

OTCMKTS NUVCF traded up $5.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.28. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.20. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $84.28.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.