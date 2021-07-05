Analysts Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT at $87.29

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.03. 4,818,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,816,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.